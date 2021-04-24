Assistance League helps Solana Beach Head Start buy new school clothes

Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito (ALRSD) volunteers recently helped provide back-to-school clothing for 49 Head Start children. The shopping experience, called Operation School Bell, was held at Marshalls April 13 and 20. Each child, accompanied by a parent, was allowed to go through the store and choose school clothing.

The clothing purchase was made possible by a $3,000 grant from the Solana Beach City Council. Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner attended the event and received a “Thank You” card from the children.

ALRSD is vested in the education of children through programs such as Operation School Bell. ALRSD raises funds through its Thrift Shop in Encinitas, fundraising events, individual and corporate donations, and community and government grants. Funds are returned to the community through philanthropic programs that serve children and adults. Membership is open to everyone. Visit www.alrsd.org