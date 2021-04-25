Encinitas American Legion honors art therapist Joel Harris for his work helping veterans
Solana Beach resident and art therapist Joel Harris (left) spoke to the Encinitas American Legion April 14 about his work with veterans suffering from PTSD and spinal cord injuries. He was then presented with a certificate of recognition for his work by post commander Rolf Ohnstad.
