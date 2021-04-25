Copyright © 2021, Encinitas Advocate | CA Notice of Collection
Lifestyle

Encinitas American Legion honors art therapist Joel Harris for his work helping veterans

American Legion honor
(Courtesy)
Solana Beach resident and art therapist Joel Harris (left) spoke to the Encinitas American Legion April 14 about his work with veterans suffering from PTSD and spinal cord injuries. He was then presented with a certificate of recognition for his work by post commander Rolf Ohnstad.

LifestylePhilanthropy

