Encinitas 4 Equality receives nonprofit status

Encinitas 4 Equality (E4E), a grassroots organization aiming to work in allyship with the BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and people of color) community in North San Diego County, recently announced that it has received its 501(c)3 tax exemption status, according to a news release. The effective date of the organization’s nonprofit status is July 24, 2020, enabling tax-exempt donations made from that date forward. For filing, Encinitas 4 Equality’s employer identification number (EIN) 85-2480044.

To-date, the organization has raised funds across North County to support four key initiatives. This year, it opened the E4E Multicultural Collective and Community Center as a subsidized co-op for BIPOC-owned businesses, providing an Encinitas retail space in which to showcase their products on North Coast Highway. Currently home to more than 35 vendors, artists, authors and creatives, the space is open for dialogue and community building as well as hosts free after-school tutoring, diversity and inclusion workshops, and a variety of community engagement events.

E4E donations also support the sponsorship and mentorship of five San Diego high school students graduating in spring 2021, and offer financial support to local nonprofits leading the county’s work on ending systemic racism, addressing oppression and supporting underserved communities.

After nearly a year of driving critical conversations on racism and equality in Encinitas and beyond, E4E is looking ahead to expand its impact. With goals of providing micro-grants to local BIPOC-owned businesses, increasing its scholarship impact to include 15 students in 2022 and planting community gardens to provide healthy, organic food to those facing food insecurity, E4E is growing, the news release said. It will continue to provide key diversity education and training for the greater county and leverage the Multicultural Collective and Community Center to foster community and dialogue.

“We are excited to officially receive nonprofit status and continue to grow our impact in North County, partnering with our BIPOC neighbors.” said Mali Woods-Drake, co-founder and president of Encinitas 4 Equality. “With goals to foster deeper relationships between our community members, we’ll use our space and resources to host key events, conversations and outlets for the important work of becoming anti-racist.”

E4E will also continue its critical work on developing policy solutions for Encinitas and beyond, the news release stated. Working groups gather regularly to provide local government solutions to the community’s most pressing issues for people of color. Working groups include the following focus areas: business, community, equity in education, housing, mentorship and scholarship and public safety.

For more information, visit encinitas4equality.org or on Instagram, Facebook.

