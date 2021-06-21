St. Andrew’s Episcopal in Encinitas hosts vaccination clinic

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Encinitas held a vaccination clinic in its parking lot on June 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., two days after the state’s official reopening date and as local leaders continue to encourage people to get their shots.

The church had 14 appointments and a few walk-ins throughout the morning, with the event open to people who use its food pantry every Thursday and anyone else in the neighborhood who wanted to get vaccinated.

“That’s kind of in our wheelhouse of not just helping the folks that come for the food pantry, but also the community at large,” said Gigi Miller, an Encinitas resident who serves in the church’s faith and action ministry.

Vaccination rates in Encinitas have been relatively high compared to other zip codes throughout San Diego County. In the 92024 zip code, where the church is located, nearly 700 per 1,000 residents have been vaccinated, according to county data.

As of mid June, approximately 1.78 million San Diego County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the county. About 2.13 million residents have received at least one dose.

The church planned its vaccination clinic after it was approached by city officials who were looking for sites that could host a mobile vaccination setup.

“This is a perfect example of a way we can collaborate with another community organization to address the needs of our neighborhood,” said the Rev. Brenda Sol, who has served as rector at St. Andrews since 2014.

The church returned to indoor, in-person services in June after making adjustments, such as parking lot services, during the pandemic.

“It’s a wonderful sense of optimism right now,” Sol said. “We get to do all the things we know how to do and love to do and people are served in the process.”