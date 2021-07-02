Advertisement
The groms of summer

Devin O’Brien, Kian Vakili, Julian Thakkar and Carson Weekes.
(Jody Vakili)
School’s out and surf’s up for young Encinitas surfing buddies Devin O’Brien, Kian Vakili, Julian Thakkar, Blake Raliegh and Carson Weekes.

On June 26, the boys competed in their first surfing competition, an unofficial contest in the memory of Blake Dresner at D Street Beach. Dresner, an Encinitas Lifeguard, died after a surfing accident in Mexico last August.

Kian Vakili, Blake Raliegh, Carson Weekes, and Julian Thakkar.
Kian Vakili, Blake Raliegh, Carson Weekes, and Julian Thakkar.

(Crystal Thakkar

)
Surfers ready to get out on the water.
(Jody Vakili)

