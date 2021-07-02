The groms of summer
School’s out and surf’s up for young Encinitas surfing buddies Devin O’Brien, Kian Vakili, Julian Thakkar, Blake Raliegh and Carson Weekes.
On June 26, the boys competed in their first surfing competition, an unofficial contest in the memory of Blake Dresner at D Street Beach. Dresner, an Encinitas Lifeguard, died after a surfing accident in Mexico last August.
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.