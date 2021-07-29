Encinitas honors senior citizens making a difference in the community

The City of Encinitas Senior Citizen Commission in partnership with the Encinitas Rotary Club recently announced the award recipients for the 2020 Senior Citizen of the Year Award and Lifetime Achievement Award. This awards program is designed to identify and celebrate people who have selflessly contributed to the City of Encinitas as a senior citizen role model.

Randa Krakow has been selected for the Senior Citizen of the Year Award.

Randa Krakow

(City of Encinitas)

Krakow’s commitment to the community is impressive. She ensures hot meals for those residing at the Safe Parking Lot operated by Jewish Family Services and provides toiletries to those in need via the Fill-a-Belly program. Krakow also volunteers her time as a member of the San Diego Regional Human Trafficking Advisory Council in cooperation with the San Diego Police Department Task Force to combat human trafficking. She is secretary of the San Dieguito Interfaith Ministerial Association where people of all faiths come together to promote understanding and peace, and is also an active member of the San Dieguito United Methodist’s Women Organization. Additionally, Krakow serves as a mentor and teacher’s aide at Paul Ecke Elementary School.

Anne Omsted has been selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Anne Olmstead

(City of Encinitas)

Omsted is very active as president of the League of Women Voters North County San Diego, with a mission of “Making Democracy Work.” She organized in-person voter registration teams at the Encinitas Library, and expanded League of Voter Education presence on social media. Omsted’s fierce devotion to civic service for the common good has benefited many.

She serves as a legislative director for housing and homelessness and in the critical area of water resources. Omsted is committed to enhancing the quality of life in her community, working towards racial equality and social justice. She continues to support the Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation which she co-founded. She is dedicated to the lagoon’s preservation, enhancement, and protection. Omsted also co-founded the Coastal Community Foundation.

Omsted served six years as a member of the Encinitas City Council, and as Mayor in 1989. She continues to work tirelessly to promote good government, civic engagement, equity, and social justice. Omsted believes that a good local quality of life involves a healthy and sustainable environment, collaboration, and transparency.

Omsted was a founding member of Friends of the Encinitas Library and a long-time volunteer. She led a 15-year campaign to build a new city library and she helped raise money for a concert grand piano housed at the library. She secured dozens of volunteers to support the Encinitas Lions “Gift of Sight Day” event. This event provided free eye exams and prescription glasses to those in need. She also took the lead on three silent auctions to raise money for the El Camino Quilters Guild where she held the position of secretary for three years.

Krakow and Omsted will be honored at the Encinitas City Council meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. They will each receive a personal award, and their names will be listed on a perpetual plaque housed at the Encinitas Senior Center. Additionally, they will be recognized at the Encinitas Rotary meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 12 p.m. and invited to participate in the Encinitas Holiday Parade as a special guest of the Senior Citizen Commission. — City of Encinitas news release