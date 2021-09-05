Rancho Coastal Humane Society adoption incentives provided to help give long-term shelter guests a ‘Fresh Start’

While hundreds of pets at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS) at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas were adopted during the COVID 19 pandemic, many others are still stuck in what RCHS is calling the “COVID Loop.” With fewer families browsing through the kennels, cattery, and rabbitat, pets who would have been adopted under normal circumstances are still waiting for their new families. The “Fresh Start” program at RCHS includes training packages and other incentives to help match its long-term animal guests with adopters.

RCHS Spokesman John Van Zante says, “With our ‘Fresh Start’ program, each week we’ll spotlight three dogs, one cat, and one rabbit who have been with us long term. When these special animal guests are adopted, they will go home with gift baskets specially designed for each pet. The baskets will include training treats, toys, and, in some cases, follow-up classes with professional trainers selected specifically to meet the needs of the pets and their new families.

RCHS President Judi Sanzo points out, “Even if this isn’t the right time to adopt a pet, you can still join us in this effort to find homes for shelter pets when you ‘Sponsor a Fresh Start.’ Your tax-deductible sponsorship donation will help an adoptable pet get started on the right paw.”

Sanzo says that RCHS will reveal the identities of one cat, one rabbit, and three dogs for the Fresh Start program each Friday (the first five identities were revealed Aug. 27). The announcements will be made on the RCHS Website at www.sdpets.org as well as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The RCHS kennels, cattery, and rabbitat are open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Monday and by appointment Wednesday and Thursday.

For more information about pet adoption or to sponsor a “Fresh Start” for a cat, dog, or rabbit visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas, call 760-753-6413, or log on to www.sdpets.org.