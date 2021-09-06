Advertisement
Hamburger Hut opens in Leucadia

By Pam Kragen
Hamburger Hut, a new quick-service burger outlet from the owners of Valentina, Moto Deli and Corner Pizza, has opened in Leucadia. Located in the former Hapifish Sushi location, it has a large outdoor seating area.

Chef Andrew Halvorson’s classic cheeseburger is a Wagyu beef-blend patty served on King Hawaiian roll with veggies and house “10,000" Island dressing. The menu also features shoestring and loaded fries, fish tacos, a vegan-optional salad and more.

Hamburger Hut is now open from 4 to 9 p.m. daily at 190 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Visit instagram.com/hamburger_hut.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

