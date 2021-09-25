Stretch Affect donates $15,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito through grand opening fundraiser

The movement health company Stretch Affect held its grand opening fundraiser on Aug. 13. The event featured a silent auction benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito in acknowledgment of the importance of physical education for youth.

“We believe that movement health and physical literacy should start at a young age to address issues that come up in adult populations, and we believe in empowering kids to feel worthy and take care of themselves,” said Kyle Valery, president of Stretch Affect. “This is exactly what Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito does. They are working with the future and providing what others aren’t.”

The fundraiser had 100 participants and included items such as jerseys and equipment signed by Manny Machado and Carlin Isles. Stretch Affect also donated $5,000 of its own equipment and sessions. The event raised over $15,000 in proceeds – all of which will go towards Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito’s Back to School Campaign which runs from now through Sept. 30 and offers matches of up to $200,000. The Back to School campaign is part of a series of efforts to raise funds in the wake of Covid-19. The club has been running programs throughout the pandemic and provides programming free of cost to kids who need it.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito is filling a void and helping during a critical moment. They pivoted during Covid to help even more kids. We wanted to help