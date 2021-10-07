MRKT Space cafe and market opens in Leucadia

The new MRKT Space rolled up its doors and windows on Oct. 1 in Leucadia’s Beacons project on N. Coast Highway 101. Owner Matt Power hopes locals will drop in and stay awhile in the stylish, modern spot that doubles as a cafe and gourmet market.

This is the second MRKT Space location, a sister to the original located in Powers’ native Australia. A third space in La Jolla is scheduled to open soon.

The casual all-day cafe serves up coffee, light and fresh breakfast items and Mediterranean-style sandwiches. Their artisan flatbread and charcuterie and cheese “grazing boards” pair with wines or cocktails in the evening hours. Communal tables become a perfect spot to meet or make friends over wine by the glass, craft brews on draft and cocktails like negronis and palomas.

Guests enjoy the new MRKT Space. (Courtesy)

The gourmet market features products with entertaining in mind—“A little bit of everything and most likely just the thing you’re looking for” including meats, cheeses, fresh produce, breads and carefully curated pantry staple, crackers, chocolates and chips. MRKT Space’s refrigerated cases and dark wood shelves are stocked with a large selection of wine, beer and hard seltzer and kombucha.

The space even includes a section of specialty gifts.

MRKT Space is located at 782 N. Coast Highway 101 and is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For more visit mrktspace.com