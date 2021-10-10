National Charity League, Inc., San Dieguito Chapter announces Annual Membership Drive

The San Dieguito Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. (NCL), the nation’s premier mother-daughter volunteer organization, has announced its Annual Membership Drive and has begun accepting applications from women with daughters currently in 6th grade with a limited number of spots available for girls currently in 7th grade. The San Dieguito Chapter is comprised of 270 members who reside in San Diego County, including but not limited to Del Mar, Solana Beach, Cardiff, La Jolla, Encinitas, Carlsbad, Carmel Valley, Rancho Santa Fe, Scripps Ranch, Escondido, San Marcos, and 4S Ranch.

San Dieguito Chapter mother-daughter teams volunteered just under 5,000 philanthropy hours in the 2020-2021 year.

“We had to be creative with the way we assisted the community over the last year, what with many of our philanthropy partners unable to open their doors to in-person volunteers,” remarked Sheila Caldarelli, San Dieguito Chapter president. “We did much of our community volunteering from home, writing letters to seniors in assisted living facilities unable to visit with their family, participating in virtual reading sessions to support literacy for children, and gathering food and clothing for those in our community in need. Now that we are back to volunteering on site with many of our philanthropy partners, we are very excited to be able to welcome new mothers and daughters into our chapter, with the goal of creating life-long philanthropists who graciously serve the community.”

For more information, prospective members are encouraged to visit the San Dieguito Chapter’s website at sandieguito.nationalcharityleague.org or send an email to membershipsandieguito@nclonline.org.

Membership Drive details:

• Timeline: Applications for membership are only accepted during the Annual Membership Drive from Oct. 1 – Jan. 15 each year.

• Eligibility: A prospective member shall reside within San Diego County and have a daughter currently in 6th or 7th grade.

• Prospective member meeting: Interested mothers are encouraged to attend the prospective member meeting on Sunday, Nov. 7. To receive an invitation, contact the chapter at membershipsandieguito@nclonline.org.

• Applications: Completed applications are due by Jan. 15, 2022