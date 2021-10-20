Rescued dogs from Mexico now at Rancho Coastal Humane Society

Seven puppies and adult dogs who left an animal shelter in the Mexican state of Sonora last weekend arrived at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS) at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 16. This is the latest lifesaving transfer from Rescue Fenix in Obregon, Sonora, Mexico to San Diego.

“These dogs were rescued from streets and anywhere else they could find safety,” says RCHS spokesman John Van Zante. “Many of them would not have survived if they had not been taken to Rescue Fenix in Obregon then transferred to RCHS during a 17-hour ride in a van.”

The dogs who arrived on Oct. 16 included: Two young adult Shih Tzu mixes (thought to be mother and son); A young adult Dachshund mix and a 6-month-old Dachshund mix puppy; A 7-month-old Terrier mix; A 1-year-old Chihuahua; A 10-month-old Hound mix.

RCHS President Judi Sanzo says, “Rescue Fenix transported these dogs to one of their officials who lives in Escondido, California. They were transferred to RCHS through our FOCAS (Friends of County Animal Shelters) program. They will be temporary guests of Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas until they are available for adoption. After that we will match them with their new, forever families.”

The RCHS medical staff performed initial examinations when the dogs and puppies arrived. After that they were settled into their kennels with food, water, and what could be the first soft beds of their lives. Now they are undergoing more extensive exams, vaccinations, medical treatment including spay or neuter, and each dog will be micro chipped before becoming available for adoption.

Rancho Coastal Humane Society, located at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas, is open to adopters Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment Wednesdays and Thursdays. If this isn’t the right time to adopt, become a “Virtual Foster” by sponsoring a pet until it is adopted.

For more details, visit sdpets.org or call 760-753-6413.