Encinitas Fund making a difference in the community

The Encinitas Fund, a giving circle at Coastal Community Foundation, recently awarded grants to four organizations that are addressing community needs in Encinitas, according to a news release. Grantees include: American Academy of Pediatrics, CA Chapter 3; Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito; Community Resource Center; and Nature Collective. A grant committee of local residents selected these organizations from over 30 nonprofit applicants who applied.

Reach Out and Read San Diego (RORSD), a program of American Academy of Pediatrics, is the only early literacy program proven to build early learning skills among underserved children using their pediatrician as the vehicle. The grant targets children ages six months to five years being seen at a clinic in Encinitas.

Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito has two sites in Encinitas. Griset Clubhouse serves children ages 6-18 providing mentorship, homework help, tutoring, access to arts and athletic activities, as well as cooking and gardening. A second clubhouse at Ocean Knoll Elementary serves another 100 elementary-aged members every school day. Grant funds support scholarships for underserved youth.

Community Resource Center, established in 1979, offers emergency assistance, counseling, housing stability and food to low-income individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or are at imminent risk of homelessness. The grant is designated for providing economic support and social services to low-income seniors in Encinitas.

Nature Collective, based at the San Elijo Lagoon, holds a vision for a world where everyone has a passion to connect with, experience, and protect nature. Their mission is fulfilled through conservation and educational offerings. The grant is designated for a habitat restoration project on Lake Drive in Encinitas.

The mission of the Encinitas Fund is to address local needs and to encourage philanthropy today for the benefit of Encinitas and all of its communities. The fund is part of Coastal Community Foundation which has been serving the North County since 1987. The mission of the Foundation is to enhance the quality of life in San Diego North County by directing philanthropic efforts towards community needs. For more information on the Foundation or the Encinitas Fund, visit coastalfoundation.org/ or contact sharon@coastalfoundation.org