New veterinary hospital opens in Encinitas

Anicira Veterinary Center celebrated the opening of its brand new veterinary hospital on Oct. 18 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The veterinary hospital offers affordable surgical and dentistry procedures for pets with a focus on exceptional patient care. Services offered include general soft tissue surgery, spay/neuter surgery, dentistry, and oral surgery.

“By opening this veterinary hospital, we are working to make our community a better place for pets and their families,” said Dr. Megan Oelstrom, chief medical officer of Anicira. “Veterinary expenses can place a significant financial burden on families. Providing affordable and accessible veterinary surgery will help pets remain healthy and with the families who love them.”

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce presented Anicira with a plaque recognizing the opening of the new hospital.

“We’re grateful to the community for welcoming our new veterinary hospital and helping us celebrate the grand opening,” said Cate Lemmond, founding president and CEO of Anicira.

Anicira Veterinary Center is located at 285 N El Camino Real, Suite 205, in Encinitas. It is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment or to learn more information about Anicira, call 760-290-4955, email sandiego@anicira.org, or visit anicira.org.