Saint Helen Philoptochos fundraiser donates $44,750 to Interfaith Community Services and other charities

Saint Helen Philoptochos’s fundraiser “Abracadabra! Mingle, Magic & More!” created more than magic in November thanks to many generous event sponsors, donors, and participants in the Enchanted Boutique and Opportunity Drawing.

The fundraiser benefited multiple charities and ministries. Interfaith Community Services of Escondido, the major recipient, received $30,000, and Feeding San Diego, last year’s selected charity, received $5,000. In addition, donations were made to various other charities they have sponsored which provide vital assistance during these times of exceptional need. They include Alpha Project, Boys & Girls Club of Vista, the Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition, Generate Hope, Community Resource Center, Doors of Change, Elizabeth Hospice, Got Your Back, Casa de Amparo, and Advocates for Classical Music. The donations were made on Giving Tuesday, which means most were matched thereby doubling their amount and impact.

Saint Helen Philoptochos, a local chapter of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, is the philanthropic ministry of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. They recently celebrated 43 years of “Philanthropy, Fellowship, and Faith in Action”. Philoptochos means friends of the poor and needy. Its mission is to help the poor, the imprisoned, the destitute, the hungry, the aged, and victims of disaster locally, nationally and internationally.

This local chapter is part of the National Ladies Philoptochos Society of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, founded in 1931. It is comprised of over 400 chapters with more than 26,000 members. It is one of the largest Christian women’s organizations in the nation.

For additional information contact Connie Fellios, president of Saint Helen Philoptochos, st.helen.cardiff@gmail.com or visit the website: www.stsconstantinehelen.com/st-helen-philoptochos