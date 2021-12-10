San Diego Veterans For Peace resumes giving out new sleeping bags to homeless people downtown

The Compassion Campaign of the San Diego Veterans For Peace is again giving out free sleeping bag sets to the many homeless folks downtown who have no sleeping gear whatsoever. Each set consists of a new Coleman Biscayne sleeping bag and a nice quality nylon stuff sack to put it in when the client wakes up each morning.

Their first two outreach trips in 2021, due to COVID-19 limitations, took place recently and they gave out 50 bag sets to folks who they personally confirmed had nothing at all to sleep under in these colder temperatures. Hopefully many more trips downtown at night will follow this winter, based on the continued support of the generous folks in San Diego.

Each team goes out with 20 bag sets, which cost them $660 at below wholesale prices from the Coleman Company, which has been their generous sleeping bag provider now for 11 years. To date, they have given out 4,500 bag sets downtown, with 2019, the pre-COVID-19 year, their busiest year ever.

To donate to this local veteran volunteer run outreach, where every dollar buys sleeping bag sets, go to their website at: www.sdvfp.org/donate and learn about how you can honor a friend or loved one, who will receive a card or email mentioning you as the benefactor.

Sleeping bags sets cost them $33 each and make a great Christmas/holiday gift. Donations may be made at any amount. All donations are tax deductible for those who itemize as the San Diego Veterans For Peace is a 501-C-3 veterans educational organization. Visit sdvfp.org. If you have questions about the Compassion Campaign, call 858-342-1964.