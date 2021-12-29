Advertisement
Total Wine coming to Encinitas Ranch Town Center

The interior of a Total Wine shop.
(Bobbi Powell)
A new Total Wine & More store is moving into Encinitas Town Ranch Center.

The store features more than 8,000 wines, 3,000 spirits and 2,500 beers. The new shop will take over the space left by Salon World at the center on 1010 North El Camino Real.

The space was leased by Retail Insite.

