Students at The Rhoades School in Encinitas hold toy drive
Students at The Rhoades School in Encinitas recently held a toy drive to benefit Toys for Tots to spread holiday cheer to local children in their community.
During November and December, Lower School and Middle School students collected dozens of toys, including board games, stuffed animals, craft kits and more to be distributed to children in the San Diego area.
Through this initiative, students learned the importance of helping those in need in their community.
