The San Dieguito Riders spread holiday cheer

The San Dieguito Riders visited Olivenhain neighborhoods on Dec. 19, singing Christmas carols on horseback and allowing local kids to say hello to the animals.

The Riders are an Olivenhain-based social and educational organization that promotes and supports equine-related activities in the community.

The Riders also visited the Olivenhain Guest Home, the memory care and assisted living facility.

A holiday visit from the San Dieguito Riders. (Courtesy)