New sushi spot, Temaki Bar, to open in Encinitas

A new sushi and sake spot is coming to Encinitas this March. At Temaki Bar, guests can expect innovative takes on handrolls utilizing the freshest, locally sourced and sustainable fish in the county, alongside an eclectic sake program.

The restaurant is taking over the space that formerly housed EVE on South Highway 101.

Temaki Bar is part of the Clique Hospitality group, known for Lionfish at the Pendry in downtown San Diego, Serēa in the Hotel Del Coronado and several nightclub concepts in Las Vegas.

“We’re really pleased to bring North County a new, authentic sushi and sake destination,” said Clique Hospitality Founder Andy Masi in a news release. “We felt this location was the perfect fit for a modern hand roll house. At Temaki Bar, we wanted to bring Encinitas a stylish space with a highly curated sake list that celebrates the traditions of sushi-making.”

Temaki, which translates to “hand roll”, celebrates the tradition that hand rolls should be eaten within seconds of when the chef passes it across the counter — while the rice is still warm and the fish, fresh and chilled.

In keeping with that tradition, Temaki Bar’s hand rolls are prepared counter-side and made-to-order for guests, highlighting the freshest seafood featuring blue crab, yellowtail, salmon and more.

Temaki will be led by Chef JoJo Ruiz, a veteran local chef and San Diego native, who began his career as a sushi chef. Ruiz has been recognized by the James Beard Foundation as a Smart Catch Leader, committed to increasing the sustainability of seafood offered on restaurant menus.

For more on Temaki, visit temakibarsd.com. The restaurant will be located at 575 South Coast Highway 101.

