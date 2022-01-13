Shake Shack opens in Carlsbad

Crinkle cut fries, roadside burgers and hand-spun shakes have arrived in Carlsbad with the opening of a new Shake Shack in The Beacon La Costa.

The new eatery opened to the public on Jan. 12 in The Beacon, the revamped center on the corner of La Costa Avenue and El Camino Real. The Carlsbad Shack is Shake Shack’s fifth location in San Diego, joining restaurants in Carmel Valley’s One Paseo, Westfield UTC, Little Italy and Mission Valley.

“We’re thrilled to finally open our doors at The Beacon,” said Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer at Shake Shack in a news release. “Our newest Carlsbad Shack is beautifully designed and we’re so excited to finally welcome in the community to dine with us.”

Shake Shack’s avocado bacon burger. (Karen Billing)

The original Shake Shack opened in 2004 in New York City and has expanded to more than 350 locations in the country and more than 100 international locations. The Carlsbad location fits into the renovated Beacon La Costa center (formerly La Costa Towne Center) that includes Equinox Luxury Fitness Club and Spa, Lofty Coffee Co., La Costa Wine Co. and a parking lot with Tesla charging stations. Future tenants include Sweetgreen, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and The Wise Ox Butcher and Eatery from Trust Restaurant Group.

The new Shake Shack will feature all the classics, including the 100% Angus burgers, chicken sandwiches and for vegetarians, the ‘Shroom Burger with crisp-fried portobello mushroom. The Carlsbad Shack will serve up the Southern California regional burger: the Roadside Double, a double swiss cheeseburger with dijon mustard and onions simmered in beer.

Putting the Shake in Shake Shack, they serve up shakes and frozen custards like the Wake and Shake, coffee spun with vanilla frozen custard, maple syrup and orange zest topped with whipped cream and orange candies. Craft beer and wine is available and the Shack will serve up seasonal flavors as well (winter months offered black truffle burgers with gruyere cheese and Parmesan garlic fries with black truffle sauce).

The location features outdoor patio dining and a walk-up window, giving guests the ability to pre-order via the Shack app and pick up their food from the exterior of the restaurant.

As part of the Carlsbad Shack opening and the company’s larger mission to “Stand for Something Good”, Shake Shack will donate a dollar for every burger sold on opening day to Kids for Peace, a California-based nonprofit that provides a platform for youth to engage in socially conscious leadership, community service, arts, environmental stewardship and global friendships.

Shake Shack is 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at 7740 El Camino Real Suite K in Carlsbad. For more, visit shakeshack.com