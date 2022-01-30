Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas and Chef Claudette Zepeda name Ananda Bareño as executive chef

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas and James Beard Foundation Best Chef West semifinalist Chef Claudette Zepeda recently announced the appointment of Ananda Bareño as executive chef of Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, according to a news release. Bareño will oversee the day-to-day culinary execution of VAGA, in addition to overseeing the menus for The Pocket Pool & Bar, Coffee Box, special events catering and in-room dining. Zepeda will assume the role of chef consultant and will continue to be the creative visionary behind the bespoke culinary experiences at Alila Marea Beach Resort, while also furthering her work to champion regional Mexican cuisine within the global culinary community.

“Claudette’s fearless culinary style and bold approach have positioned VAGA and Alila Marea Beach Resort up against some of the very best in the world, capturing the attention of the nation’s top critics and bringing national acclaim to San Diego,” said Benjamin Thiele, general manager of Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, in the news release. “We will be forever grateful for Chef Zepeda’s fierce passion, hard work and dedication she has brought to our culinary program and are thrilled to support her in this exciting evolution of her own culinary journey as we welcome Chef Bareño to our Alila family.”

Bareño’s culinary resume began as a Sous Chef at Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego which eventually led her to become Chef de Cuisine at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa. Since then, Bareño’s more than 25-year career has taken her around the world including posts in France, Costa Rica, Damascus, Syria, and Amman, Jordan, where she spent several years working as Chef de Cuisine for Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

“Chef Bareño is an outstanding chef who I wholeheartedly trust to help continue our special culinary story at Alila Marea, bringing our guests on a journey of exploration that celebrates both our hometown of San Diego while reflecting a spirit of curiosity and wanderlust throughout the property,” said Claudette Zepeda in the news release. “Ananda’s passion for unique gastronomic experiences, local food partnerships, and connecting with people through comforting and nourishing food make her a natural fit for our culture and our team.”

When Bareño is not in the kitchen, she enjoys spending time with her husband and 11-year-old son enjoying the outdoors, camping, hiking, cycling, and working with horses on a rescue farm. Always up for a new adventure, Bareño has rappelled off bridges and even rode her bike from San Francisco to Canada.

For more information on Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, visit www.alilahotels.com/marea-beach-resort-encinitas#about

