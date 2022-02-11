Nominees sought for 2021 Senior Citizen of the Year Award

The City of Encinitas Senior Citizen Commission, in partnership with the Encinitas Rotary Club, recently announced that they will be honoring an Encinitas resident with the 2021 Senior Citizen of the Year Award.

The Senior Citizen of the Year Award recognizes a deserving senior citizen who demonstrates outstanding volunteerism, leadership, helping, teaching, mentoring, or advocating for others in the City of Encinitas. The award will be based on dedication, overarching commitment, and demonstrated impact of those served.

You will also have the opportunity to nominate a senior citizen not only for Senior of the Year, but also for consideration of a Lifetime Achievement Award. This award, which is not an annual award, is reserved for the highest caliber of nominees with outstanding acts performed not only in 2021 but in previous years as well.

The award recipient will be honored at a City Council meeting with a perpetual plaque housed at the Encinitas Senior Center. Additionally, they will be recognized as the guest of honor at an Encinitas Rotary Club meeting and invited to participate in the Encinitas Holiday Parade as a special guest of the Senior Citizen Commission (pending COVID-19 restrictions and safety mandates).

Anyone may nominate a senior citizen by completing a nomination form and mailing it to the City of Encinitas, Senior Citizen of Year Award, Parks and Recreation Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 between Feb. 1 and March 17, 2022, or by emailing it to encinitasparksandrec@encinitasca.gov. Note: Mailed applications must be postmarked and emailed submissions must be received by 4 p.m. on March 17, 2022. Pending Covid-19 restrictions and safety mandates, a nomination form may not be accepted in person. Nomination form, eligibility guidelines and additional details may be found at www.EncinitasCa.Gov/Recognition. (Senior Citizen Commissioners are not eligible to make a nomination.)

For more information regarding this award, contact Christie Goodsell, City of Encinitas Recreation Center manager at 760-943-2251 or cgoodsell@encinitasca.gov.