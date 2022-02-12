Harbaugh Foundation salutes military at Farmers Insurance Open

In a continued show of support for the armed services, the Harbaugh Foundation sponsored the admission of military personnel to the Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 26-29.

“Every day, our freedom fighters serve all Americans,” said Harbaugh Foundation Director Joe Balla. “Treating some of these heroes to a great day of golf is the least we can do.”

The admissions included access to the ULTRA Zone at the 9th tee box, which commands sweeping views of the fairways and the ocean.

Also this year, the Harbaugh Foundation sponsored an extremely up-close experience for retired Marine Corps Master Sgt. Ben Armijo. As an “Honorary Observer,” Armijo walked the 18 holes during tournament play Jan. 27 with the threesome of Jason Dufner, Doug Ghim and Patrick Rodgers. An avid golfer, Armijo said watching the professionals in action would improve his own game.

Among other endeavors, the Harbaugh Foundation funds military causes, including the Freedom Ranch for Heroes in Wise River, Mont. Closer to home, the Harbaugh Foundation has supported open space acquisition and preservation, including Harbaugh Seaside Trails in Solana Beach and Harbaugh Seaside Parkway in Cardiff.