SDA student Ximena Yanez wins Encinitas Rotary Club 4-Way Speech Contest

The Encinitas Rotary Club hosted its annual 4-Way Speech Contest on Feb. 23 at the Encinitas Historical Society’s Historic 1883 Schoolhouse. The contest winner, Ximena Yanez, is a freshman at San Dieguito Academy.

Ximena’s speech presented the benefits of being bilingual and multicultural, and addressed Rotary’s guiding principles: “Is it the TRUTH? Is it FAIR to all concerned? Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?” Ximena will reprise her speech on March 24 when she competes with the winners of other Rotary Clubs’ 4-Way Speech Contest.

Rotary International is an international service organization which brings together business, professional, and community leaders in order to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace, and understanding in the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization.