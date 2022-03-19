Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito holds ‘Bravo For Books’ event

Alexander Anta and Zoe Jimenez from the Solana Beach Head Start School.

(Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito)

Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito (ALRSD) held its February event called “Bravo for Books!” The recipients were the following: the Solana Beach Head Start School; the After School Programs at the Encinitas and Carmel Valley Boys and Girls Clubs; and the After School Program at the Magdalena Ecke YMCA. Over 200 children, grades pre-kindergarten through 6, were able to pick out books to take home from a wide selection of around 400 new books.

Belle Mentada from the Solana Beach Head Start School.

ALRSD spent $1,270 to purchase new books and some were donated by friends of ALRSD. “Bravo for Books” was held as part of National Assistance League’s “Action Week”, which focuses on literacy.

ALRSD raises funds through its Thrift Shop in Encinitas, fundraising events, individual and corporate donations, and community and government grants. Funds are returned to the community through philanthropic programs that serve children and adults. Membership is open to everyone. Visit www.alrsd.org.

