National Charity League Del Sol Chapter recognizes Senior Class of 2022 for achievements

The Patronesses and Ticktockers of National Charity League, Inc. (NCL), Del Sol Chapter, will be holding their Senior Recognition Ceremony on Saturday, March 26, where they will present and honor the accomplishments of the Chapter Senior Class. Taking place at the US Grant Hotel in downtown San Diego, this annual event recognizes the graduating senior class for their outstanding accomplishments and community involvement, most notably the more than 6,400 volunteer hours for over 30 San Diego County philanthropic partners that these mothers and daughters have contributed to with Del Sol.

“We are so proud of our Senior Class. Over the past six years, these 25 young ladies have been empowered to give back to their community by focusing on NCL’s core values of community service, leadership development and cultural experiences,” commented Hannah Sansone, president of NCL Del Sol. She added, “Together with their mothers, they have worked with both local and national organizations including the Helen Woodward Animal Center, Meals on Wheels, My Girlfriend’s Closet, Autism Tree Project Foundation, Reading Legacies, Serving Seniors, Interfaith Community Services, MCAS Camp Pendleton, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Alzheimer’s Foundation, and many more.”

Additionally, NCL Del Sol is honored to have Kate Nowlan, co-founder of the GRACEDBYGRIT Foundation, as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening. The GRACEDBYGRIT Foundation was built to help develop a new generation of female leaders through programs focused on building grit through events, coaching, mentorship, and a collegiate athletic scholarship fund. The evening will include the presentation of each senior along with her parents or guardians, a father-daughter dance, a tribute to each Senior being celebrated and, of course, a festive celebration with family and friends.

The NCL Del Sol Seniors to be honored are: Ella Ackerly, Abigail Baker, Sophia Bartolo, Claire Bucher, Rylee Duesler, Leila Gimber, Cameron Harelson, Emma Hollander, Kennedy Jackson, Sophie Jenkinson, Liv Johnstad, Zoe Johnstad, Katharine Kilby, Mia Linson, Sloane McDonnell, Ella Murray, Emily Neill, Avery Nelson, Taylor Nichols, Payton Parker, Alison Schwartz, Piper Shanks, Allison White, Lani Whitmer, and Sydney Young.

The NCL Del Sol Chapter was founded in 2005 and covers Coronado, Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar, Encinitas, Carlsbad, and the surrounding areas. It has grown into a dynamic group of over 300 mothers and daughters in San Diego County actively serving their community together. For more information, visit www.nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/delsol.