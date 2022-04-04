Leading Note Studios awarded ‘National Music School of the Year 2021’

On Tuesday March 22, Leading Note Studios (LNS) was awarded “National Music School of the Year 2021”, according to a news release. LNS specializes in music lessons and recording studio services and comes with almost 14 years in business. LNS has a studio in Encinitas and opened a second location in San Marcos on Feb. 27, 2020. They were ranked in the top 7 schools in the nation and competed with over 300 schools nationwide to win the prestigious “Clash Of The Titans” nomination through the Music Academy Success System (MASS). The award was presented March 22 by Marty Fort, director of MASS.

“I love sharing music with the community! It is joyful, makes you smile, dance, and feel emotions. It is something you will never be too young or too old to enjoy!” said Camille Hastings, owner of Leading Note Studios in the news release.

The event included an award presentation at the LNS Encinitas location, live music, studio tours, catered lunch by Flavored Chef, and Yummy Cupcakes. Attendees at the event included: Music Academy Success System Mary Fort, San Marcos Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Rungaitis, Roarke Shanley representing Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, Adrienne Cisneros-Selekman representing 5th District Supervisor Jim Desmond, Tash Salome representing Congressman Mike Levin, and Encinitas Chamber CEO Sherry Yardley.

Leading Note Studios provides music and joy to the community by providing lessons for all musical instruments, as well as a professional recording studio. LNS serves over 850 clients weekly from toddlers to adults, and offers recitals, camps, instrument rentals, lesson packages at two locations, Encinitas and San Marcos. Visit www.leadingnotestudios.com for more information.