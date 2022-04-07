Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opens Carlsbad scoop shop

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams will open Thursday, April 14, at The Beacon in Carlsbad, the first Jeni’s scoop shop in the San Diego area.

Starting at 6 p.m. on opening day, Jeni’s will serve free scoops all night long and the first 50 people in line will get extra Jeni’s goodies.

Jeni Britton Bauer founded Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in 2002, using whole ingredients and dairy from grass-pastured cows, rather than synthetic flavorings and off-the-shelf mixes. Her inspired flavors kicked off the artisan ice cream trend and 14 scoop shops have opened nationwide.

Jeni’s ice creams aren’t completely new to the greater San Diego area as some of their best-selling flavors like Brown Butter Almond Brittle and Gooey Butter Cake are available by the pint at Whole Foods Market, Ralphs and Gelson’s.

The new Jeni’s will be scooping all the classics that customers love. For opening day, they will also have just-released, limited-edition spring flavors on the menu including new Powdered Jelly Donut, Lemon & Blueberries Parfait, and Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam.

Jeni’s will also soon open another location in North Park. Visit the Carlsbad scoop shop at 7740 El Camino Real.

