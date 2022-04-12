Cheryl Ehlers recognized as one of district’s 2022 Women of Impact

For her contributions to local art and culture, Carlsbad-based artist Cheryl Ehlers was recognized as one of the 2022 Women of Impact in Assembly District 76, named by Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner Horvath.

“I’ve been involved with the arts for quite some time, and I really focused more on reaching out and helping others achieve their goals,” Ehlers said. “In my mind, I’ve achieved almost everything I wanted to achieve and I thought giving back was the best way to help them make their own successes.

“I think when I got this award, it was a combination of everything that had happened to me in trials and tribulations of trying to get yourself out there and working really hard to do that,” said Ehlers, whose role models include two aunts who were civil rights activists.

Some of her volunteer experience includes leadership positions with the San Dieguito Art Guild, Carlsbad-Oceanside Art League and the Encinitas Friends of the Arts.

Ehlers has also worked with more than 10,000 low-income students through the Stardust Arts program over a period of about eight and a half years.

“I just saw it as being able to let them be creative and let them think outside the box,” she said.

Ehlers added, “You work hard, you reap your benefits in the end.”

She has also been involved with the North County African Women’s Association and Jazzercise Inc.

Some of the other categories in the 2022 Women of Impact Awards were impacts in business and entrepreneurship, the military community, education, civic engagement, activism and advocacy, volunteerism, health, community service, and impact as a young leader.

“Our North County communities are defined by the passionate and dedicated women working every day to improve the lives of our neighbors,” Boerner Horvath said in a statement.

Ehlers will have an exhibition, “Beloved’s Garden,” at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, from April 28 to June 30. There will also be an Art Night reception on May 14 from 6-9 p.m.

For more information, visit cherylehlersart.com.