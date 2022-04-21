Advertisement
Chamber of Commerce expo brings businesses together again

Sherry Yardley, CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce
Sherry Yardley, CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce (center) with Tim Barnes and Megan Stasio of event-sponsor Ting Internet.
(Courtesy Encinitas Chamber of Commerce)
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Encinitas held an in-person Business and Community Resource Expo at the Encinitas Community Center on March 22.

The free event gave more than 45 local businesses an opportunity to highlight their services and give Encinitas residents and attendees a chance to network and reconnect with and support local businesses and business leaders.

The chamber’s next networking event will be Coffee Connections held on Friday, May 13 at 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Broad Street Dough Co.

Typically held the fourth Friday of each month, Coffee Connections is a free monthly morning networking event. Prospective members are welcome. Broad Street Dough Co. is located at 967 S.Coast Highway 101, suite 109B. Learn more about the chamber at encinitaschamber.com

