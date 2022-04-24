Advertisement
Lifestyle

Encinitas Coastal Rotary donates $4,555 to Carol’s House

Rebecca Nussbaum, chief program officer
(L-r) Rebecca Nussbaum, chief program officer, Community Resource Center; Gretchen Mitchell, fundraising chair, Encinitas Coastal Rotary; Marti Rosenberg, president of Encinitas Coastal Rotary; John Van Cleef, CEO Community Resource Center and Rotarian.
(Hugh Stone, Encinitas Coastal Rotarian)
The Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club recently donated $4,555 to the Community Resource Center (CRC) to support “Carol’s House.” Opened in 2004, Carol’s House is a 24-bed emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence. It offers a home-like environment for up to 60 days while the victims utilize the support services of the CRC to find safe housing, legal assistance, counseling, and all the tools needed to develop self-sufficiency.

Encinitas Coastal Rotary has a history of supporting Carol’s House through hands-on projects and fundraising. This donation represents one-third of the proceeds raised at the Rotary’s Purse Bingo event on Jan. 27. Other recipients were North County Lifeline, for its protection and empowerment of human trafficking victims, and Shades of Pink California, for its financial assistance to breast cancer patients.

