9am.health in Encinitas receives funding for mission to make health care ‘easy, affordable and kind’

Encinitas-based virtual diabetes clinic 9am.health recently announced that it received $16 million in series A funding.

The company offers a subscription-based service that provides patients with at-home access to diagnostic lab tests, blood glucose monitoring kits and medications for prediabetes, Type 2 diabetes and commonly associated conditions, according to a company news release.

“About a year and a half ago, a few of us realized the opportunity is much bigger to be able to help more people with diabetes and specifically people with type 2 diabetes and pre diabetes,” said Paul Geevarghese, co-founder, chief medical officer and chief operating officer of 9am.health. “There are so many amazing innovations, whether it’s a blood glucose meter or medications for the care that you get from your doctors.”

9am.health was founded in 2021 by the management team behind the mySugr, which is headquartered in Austria and offers app-based services for people with diabetes. He added that the company was founded to address two of the main obstacles that patients face in seeking health care: cost and access.

“When you surround a community with care — care that’s driven from a pharmacist, from a physician, from nurses — there’s really a good opportunity to get better and take control of one’s own health,” Geevarghese said.

He continued, “We wanted to reverse that entire paradigm and create a system that is end-to-end easy, affordable and kind.”

One of the company’s goals is to work with employers to get 9am.health services as a covered benefit, and getting insurance to pay for more of their services as well.

“We need to build up the whole health care infrastructure,” Geevarghese said. “We have several different providers. We have physicians, we have health coaches. But we need to go even further than that.”

Glen Tullman, venture managing partner of 7Wire, which co-led the latest round of funding, said the pandemic has shown that people are “hungry for a new healthcare system that is responsive to their needs, improves care, and does so affordably.”

“The 9am.health leadership team are entrepreneurs who are purpose-driven, passionate and are experienced in translating people’s needs into great experiences, and I’m looking forward to working with the team on their continued expansion,” he said.

For more information, visit https://9am.health/