Encinitas Coastal Rotary donates $4,555 to Shades of Pink California from Purse Bingo event

The Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club recently donated $4,555 to Shades of Pink Foundation California (SOPFCA), a local charity that provides temporary monetary assistance to women who are experiencing financial distress as a result of a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

National breast cancer organizations tend to focus on research and healthcare access. SOPFCA’s purpose is less global and more about meeting the immediate financial needs of women undergoing breast cancer treatment. The all-volunteer organization makes sure that 100 percent of donations stay local to help San Diego County women. Through SOPFCA grant and gift card programs, SOPFCA helps ease the financial burdens of women facing breast cancer so they can concentrate on treatment and healing. About 80 percent of SOPFCA’s grant recipients are single or head of household. The grant recipients range from 29 to 84 years of age, with an average age of 50. That means many women who should be heading toward retirement instead get hit with this awful diagnosis resulting in treatment that can wipe them out financially and physically.

Learn more about Shades of Pink California by visiting shadesofpinkfoundationca.org.

Encinitas Coastal Rotary club has a history of supporting Shades of Pink Foundation California. This donation represents one-third of the proceeds raised during its Purse Bingo event held on Jan. 27. Other recipients were Community Resource Center and North County Lifeline.