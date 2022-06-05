Local AAUW Speech Trek winner places third in state contest

Sanjana Kumar

The American Association of University Women of California recently announced that a local Speech Trek winner placed third in the state. Sanjana Kumar won the $500 first place prize at the local Speech Trek contest presented by the Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of AAUW. In the state semi-finals she was ranked in the top five contestants and in the finals she was selected as AAUW California Speech Trek third place winner, receiving another $500 prize.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch Speech Trek Coordinator Sharon Corbett-Parry commented, “I am pleased that in the two years our branch has offered Speech Trek, our local winner has placed among the top three contestants in the state. I am so proud of our contestants!” AAUW California Speech Trek is open to all local high school students.

The topic this year was “Has the United States lived up to its pledge of ‘liberty and justice for all? Would requiring the study of diversity, equity and inclusion in a high school setting help ensure liberty and justice for all?’ ” Contestants created a 5-6-minute speech on the topic and competed at contests offered by local AAUW branches.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. Many of these groups are ongoing with virtual meetings.

The local AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org