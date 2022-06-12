The Country Friends announces 2022 Art of Fashion runway show fashion lineup

Oscar de la Renta, Isabel Marant, Monique Lhuillier, and Lanvin are among the 10 leading international luxury fashion brands showcased on Sept. 15 when The Country Friends (TCF) and South Coast Plaza present the 2022 Art of Fashion (AOF). The runway show also includes the latest looks from the fall-winter collections of Bally, Lafayette 148 New York, Max Mara, Ralph Lauren, and Saks Fifth Avenue. Camilla will provide informal modeling during the champagne reception preceding the show at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The event marks the 18th year of The Country Friends’ partnership with South Coast Plaza, which is celebrating its 55th anniversary.

Event chairs are Keilene Hayward, Melissa Wilkins, and Sandy Nolan, with award-winning ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt serving as emcee. The event honors The Country Friends volunteers for their long commitment to the 68-year-old nonprofit which raises funds to benefit San Diego County charities through its Consignment Shop in Rancho Santa Fe and events.

“We are so grateful to South Coast Plaza for our 18-year partnership,” says Suzanne Newman, president of The Country Friends. “This annual fall fête is the premier fashion event in San Diego County, raising crucial funds for many nonprofits.” The TCF Board of Directors selects charities each fall after careful review and site visits. Since it was founded in 1954, The Country Friends has donated nearly $14 million to those in need with special emphasis on women, children, the elderly, the military, and the disabled.

Funds are raised through sponsors, patrons, a live auction, an opportunity drawing featuring designer handbags, clothing, and jewelry, and 10 percent of sales at South Coast Plaza mini boutiques set up on The Inn’s lawn, offering fashion, fragrance, and accessories. Participating boutiques this year include Buccellati, Camilla, Jo Malone, Lanvin, Max Mara, Mulberry, Oscar de la Renta, and Vitra Eyewear.

The Art of Fashion begins with a champagne reception sponsored by Linda Sansone & Associates featuring light bites from The French Gourmet and the always-popular photo lounge. The centerpiece of the event is a professionally-produced runway show that highlights the latest collections from South Coast Plaza’s premier international luxury fashion brands. After the show, guests gather on The Inn’s Croquet Lawn for a festive luncheon, live auction, and opportunity drawing. The Art of Fashion concludes with “Sip, Shop, and Support,” the opportunity to continue boutique shopping.

AOF Patrons, established in tribute to the AOF honorees, include: Alicia Armstrong, Andrea Naversen-Wait, At Home Nursing Care and Brian Connelly & Associates, Belinda Foley, Bgreen Branding, Headlines The Salon, Lorraine Hennessy, Hidden Rose Boutique, Jamie Lewis, Jeannie Ranglas, Dr. Jeffry & Sandra Schafer, Kimberly Tullis, KINGA, Inc., Lisa Alvarez, Lynda Kerr, Melissa Wilkins, Rita Hannah-Lancaster, Sandy Nolan, Sarah Sleeper, Sherrie Lynn’s Bakery, Suzy Westphal, and Yvette Letourneau.

The Art of Fashion Committee includes: Alicia Armstrong, Anahi Arata, Andrea Naversen-Wait, Ben Beard, Bonnie Wright, Chris Carlisle, Christina Macone-Greene, Dayna Shultz-Sarazin, Deborah Cross, Elia Surran, Irina Shkov, Jean Waters, Laura White, Laura MacKinnon, Lezlie Reynales, Linda Block, Linda Royster-Cook, Maggie Bobileff, Marci Cavanaugh, Marian Tsvyk, Marla Zanelli, Mia Park, Rebecca Fisher, Rita Lancaster-Hannah, Stacie Barba, Stephanie Wilbur, Valerie Parker, Vivian Capozza, and Yvette Letourneau.

For more information, or to become an Art of Fashion sponsor, contact: The Country Friends at 858-756-1192, ext. 4, admin@thecountryfriends.org, www.thecountryfriends.org.

Major donors include Scott Dunn Travel, John Matty Co., Alaska Airlines, The French Gourmet, and Allurant Medical Spa.

