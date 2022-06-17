Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito awards $30,000 in scholarships

The Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito (ALRSD) recently awarded $30,000 in college scholarships to 20 students from the San Dieguito Union High School District. Twelve students are entering college freshmen and eight are successful students from last year’s awards now entering their college sophomore year. These 20 students will be attending vocational schools, local community colleges and state colleges and universities.

First year awards: Lucas Amberg; Isaac Arana; David Castro; Pamela Deshayes; Avalon Fraser; Brett Jensen; Jesse Manfredi; Jenna Nelson; Diego Padilla; Evan Pauley; Jasmine Perez; Monique Sandoval

Second year awards: Brandon Eng; Jessica Gilbert; Malia Guillory; Brian Hall; Devon Hollingsworth; Kayla Hultgren; Dalia Salgado; Venkata Putta

Students are recommended by school counselors, social workers, and teachers. Awards are based on financial need and potential for students to enter careers and professions that provide them with future contributions to the community. The ALRSD Scholarship Committee, chaired by Penny Hauser, is comprised of former educators and school counselors who invested two years in researching best practices recommended to scholarship grantors

In the four years ALRSD has been awarding scholarships, a total of $90,000 has been awarded. Students in the San Dieguito Union High School District interested in applying for 2023-2024 scholarships may contact their school counselor/social worker or teacher.

It was through the fundraising efforts of the ALRSD members that made this program become a reality.

ALRSD is vested in the education of children through other programs such as Operation School Bell. ALRSD raises funds through its Thrift Shop in Encinitas, fundraising events, individual and corporate donations, and community and government grants. Funds are returned to the community through philanthropic programs that serve children and adults. Membership is open to everyone.

Go to www.alrsd.org for more information.