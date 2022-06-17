Coastal Community Foundation awards $94,000 in scholarships

Coastal Community Foundation (CCF) awarded 53 scholarships from $500 to $5,000 to graduating seniors from Carlsbad Unified, Oceanside Unified, San Diego Unified, San Dieguito Union, and Vista Unified School Districts. Additional awards were made to 17 students to support their continuing college education.

CCF Program Officer Laura Fleming noted that, “Each scholarship fund has a story to tell of an individual, family, or community who wants to enhance lives through the gift of education.” She added that, “Some funds are memorials, honoring loved ones, and many funds target a particular career path, like education, science, or government.”

A recent recipient of the JWG Science Scholarship shared that, “This scholarship has special meaning for me as it is in memory of a researcher in molecular biology. My goal is to eventually complete a doctorate and do research in this field.” She added that, “In addition to helping me financially, this scholarship inspires me to keep moving toward my goal.” The student is a junior at UCSD, majoring in molecular biology.

The mission of the Coastal Community Foundation is to enhance the quality of life in San Diego North County by directing philanthropic efforts toward community needs. For more information, visit coastalfoundation.org