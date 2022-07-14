City Tacos founder becomes U.S. citizen

City Tacos founder Gerry Torres became a United States citizen in a ceremony held at downtown San Diego’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office at the end of June, just in time for the July 4 holiday.

“Becoming an American is the realization of my dreams in so many ways,” said Torres.

Originally from Mexico City, Torres moved to San Diego in 1992. After working in various roles in the food and beverage industry in San Diego, Miami and Hawaii, he opened his first City Tacos in North Park in 2014. He has since expanded to seven locations overall, including Encinitas, Sorrento Valley and in Los Angeles on the University of Southern California campus.

“This country taught me right from wrong by example from my peers and the rule of law, instilling a sense of trust in the system and government that allowed for my personal growth. It kept me safe and gave me the opportunity to raise and protect those I love,” Torres said. “Recently it provided my businesses assistance and allowed me the opportunity to keep providing for those who work for and depend on me for the realization of their dreams.

In short, the American dream is alive and well, I think I’m living it! I intend on paying back or forward to the great people of this nation.”

Torres’ City Tacos Encinitas, located at 1031 South Coast Highway 101 between I and J Streets, will open for breakfast on weekends starting July 16. The Mexican eatery will serve breakfast tacos and burritos, eggs benedict, chilaquiles, avocado toast and French toast beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only. Check out the menu at citytacossd.com

