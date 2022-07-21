Solana Center gets $20,000 grant for SUV to bring environmental education to more residents

The nonprofit Solana Center for Environmental Innovation in Encinitas received a $20,000 grant from San Diego-based philanthropic group Las Patronas.

The grant allowed the nonprofit to buy a car, which will help their education team go out in communities, especially in remote areas of the county, and expand their environmental education outreach efforts.

The nonprofit hosts workshops and consultations on sustainability and conservation throughout San Diego County and plans to reach 1,000 additional residents thanks to the new vehicle.

The Solana Center has seen a steady rise in requests for environmental education workshops and presentations over the past several years. This year, the environmental nonprofit expects to host more than 250 workshops and consultations, in person and online, reaching more than 4,000 residents using three vehicles, including the new one.

As a result of the new organic waste diversion law that went into effect in January, the Solana Center has been also asked to provide education to help area residents and businesses comply with the law.

The Solana Center for Environmental Innovation, at 137 N. El Camino Real, has provided resource conservation and waste reduction along with community environmental education and research for more than 35 years throughout the county.

Since Las Patronas was established in 1946, it has donated about $25 million to more than 1,000 charitable institutions in San Diego. Among its sources of funding is the annual Jewel Ball. This year’s 76th ball is slated for Aug. 20 at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club.

