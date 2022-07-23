Local member elected to AAUW California Board of Directors

Local American Association of University Women member Karen Vanderwerken was recently elected to the AAUW California Board of Directors for a two-year term as fund director, according to a news release. She also will serve as chair of the regional Interbranch Council. Vanderwerken is a dual member of the Del Mar-Leucadia and the Carlsbad-Oceanside-Vista branches. She has held many branch leadership roles and stated, “I am looking forward to serving AAUW at the regional and state level.”

Karen Vanderwerken, AAUW California Board of Directors

(Grace Goodale)



)

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. Some groups meet virtually, while others are in person.

The local AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org.