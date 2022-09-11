Advertisement
Board of Directors for San Dieguito Art Guild installed

Kneeling: Whitney Moore, parliamentarian; Grace Swanson, co-publicity chair; Marcy Evers, co-monthly show chair; Lily Pourat, floor chair

Standing: Betsy Gilpin, fund raising chair; Linda Melvin, co-gallery manager; Phil Reed, co-treasurer; Karen Fidel, membership chair; Judianne Shannon, president; Haixin Li, co-wall chair; Jill Ballard, co-treasurer; Sue DeWulf, co-gallery manager; Joyce Nash, jobs chair; Deborah Buffington, co-wall chair; Kathy Bush, co-publicity chair; and Sarah Miller, secretery

Missing from photo: Jonathan Rosenberg, hospitality chair; Darlene Katz, social media chair, Dolores Renner and Sandy Heath co-calendar chairs; Cheryl Ehlers, co-monthly show chair; and Sharon Hoffman, newsletter chair.
The new Board of Directors for 2022-2023 for the San Dieguito Art Guild was sworn in at the last meeting of their fiscal year on Aug. 22, 2022. This was a joint meeting of current and incoming board members which included their regular monthly meeting, an installation of officers, and a pot luck lunch. Past treasurer Lin Holzinger officiated. Board member Lily Pourat hosted the event.

The San Dieguito Art Guild, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization founded in 1965, is made up of over 200 talented local artists. The corporation owns and operates the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas. For more information: 760-942-3636, pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, SanDieguitoArtGuild.com.

