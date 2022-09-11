Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club donates $17,894

The Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club recently distributed funds from the Golf Ball Drop charity fundraiser. Four local charities received $4,473.56 each. On hand to receive their checks in person were Caitlin Radigan from Just In Time for Foster Youth and Chris Ann Rosillo for The Boys & Girls Club, Griset Branch, Encinitas. The Navy SEAL Foundation and Community Resource Center checks will be distributed later. Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club meets Tuesdays for lunch at Cicciotti’s in Cardiff. To learn more about the Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club visit www.encinitascoastalrotary.org.

Gretchen Mitchell, fundraising chairwoman, Chriss Ann Rosillo from Boys & Girls Club, and Vembra Holnagel, president of Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club.

(Courtesy of Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club

)