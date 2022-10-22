Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

Encinitas Coastal Rotary donates to send students on a college tour

Vembra Holnagel, president
Vembra Holnagel, president, Encinitas Coastal Rotary; Sonia Ohlmaeir, AIVD student; Tatyana Nava, AVID student; Ruth Magnuson, AVID site coordinator, San Dieguito HS Academy; Marti Rosenberg, Youth Services chair Encinitas Coastal Rotary.
(Copyright of Encinitas Coastal Rotary

)
Share

The Youth Services Committee of Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club recently donated $1,000 to the San Dieguito High Academy AVID club to help send students on a college bus tour. The mission of AVID—Advancement Via Individual Determination—is to close the opportunity gap by preparing all students for college readiness and success in a global society. These are often the students who will be the first in their families to attend college and are from groups traditionally underrepresented in higher education. AVID Secondary equips teachers and schools with what they need to help these students succeed on a path to college and career success.

Learn more about the AVID program at AVID on sduhsd.net (bit.ly/3TmlxSH).

The Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club meets Tuesdays for lunch at Cicciotti’s Cardiff. Learn more about the club at encinitascoastalrotary.org.

LifestylePhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement