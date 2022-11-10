The Dish: Chefs prepare food in traditional temaki style at new Temaki Bar in Encinitas

Temaki Bar: Handroll, Sushi, Sake opens today in Encinitas. It’s a new concept from Las Vegas-based Clique Hospitality, which also recently opened a second Temaki Bar at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas.

The 38-seat restaurant-bar’s menu is overseen by Clique executive chef JoJo Ruiz. Most of the seating surrounds the central sushi bar, where chefs will prepare food in the traditional temaki style, which is made to order before the customer’s eyes and designed to be consumed immediately while the fish is still cold and the rice is still warm.

Some of Clique’s other San Diego properties are Lionfish Coastal Cuisine, Serea Coastal Kitchen and Joya Kitchen. Open Tuesdays through Sundays, Temaki Bar is at 575 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Visit temakibarsushi.com

