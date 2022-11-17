Advertisement
Lifestyle

“Take a Swing for Seniors” Golf, Tennis and Pickleball Day

Pickleballers at the Seacrest Foundation's "Take a Swing for Seniors" event.
(Chris Brake)

Seacrest Foundation holds sports tournament to benefit its Resident Assistance Fund

By U-T Staff
San Diego Union-Tribune
The Seacrest Foundation held its Golf, Tennis, and Pickleball Day on Oct. 24 in Carlsbad. The event, called “Take a Swing for Seniors,” raised more than $160,000 to support the Resident Assistance Fund of Seacrest Village.

Seacrest Foundation hosted over 100 golfers and tennis and pickleball players at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort and Golf Club in Carlsbad. The event’s sponsor was the William Gumpert Foundation. The sports ended with a cocktail reception. Participants were served a variety of snacks and refreshments throughout the day, including a margarita station and beverages donated by Constellation Brands (via Crest Beverage) and Cutwater Spirits.

The all-day event started with a BBQ buffet lunch and included a raffle drawing with a $1,000 first prize, auctions and a “wine putt,” where guests paid $30 to putt toward bottles of wine valued from $30 to $100.

This year’s tournament committee was led by chair, Devin Chodorow, and included members Earl Altshuler, Cindy Bloch, Mary Epsten, Robert Haimsohn, Marty Ehrlich, and Larry Weitzen.

If your organization has held a philanthropic event, you’re welcome to email a high-resolution photo along with information on the event to society@sduniontribune.com. Please clearly identify those in the photo, make them aware their image might appear in print and online, include the photographer’s name for credit and be sure to include the who, what, where, when and why information on the event.

LifestylePhilanthropy

