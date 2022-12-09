Volunteers needed for North County Sheriff’s Station Senior Volunteer Patrol program

The Senior Volunteer Patrol of the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station is recruiting volunteers for its Senior Volunteer Patrol program.

The Senior Volunteer Patrol of the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station performs home vacation security checks, assists with traffic control, enforces disabled parking regulations, patrols neighborhoods, schools, parks and shopping centers, and visits homebound seniors who live alone for the communities of Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar and portions of the county’s unincorporated areas, such as Rancho Santa Fe.

Volunteers must be at least age 50, be in good health, pass a background check, have auto insurance and a valid California driver’s license. Training includes a two-week academy plus training patrols. The minimum commitment is 24 hours per month – four 6-hour shifts with a partner, and attendance at a monthly meeting. Interested parties should contact Ed Baer (703-268-8873) or the Senior Volunteer office (760-966-3579) to arrange an information meeting.