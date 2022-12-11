Saint Helen Philoptochos fundraiser donates $41,000 to ElderHelp of San Diego and other charities

Saint Helen Philoptochos’s fundraiser “An Evening in Tuscany” was a bella notte in November thanks to many generous event sponsors, donors, and participants in the Gift Cards Galleria, Wall of Wines, and Opportunity Drawing, according to a news release.

The fundraiser benefited multiple charities and ministries. ElderHelp of San Diego, the major recipient, received $25,000 and Feeding San Diego, last year’s selected charity, received $5,000. In addition, donations were made to various other charities they have sponsored which provide vital assistance during these times of exceptional need. They include Interfaith Community Services of Escondido, Alpha Project, Boys & Girls Club of Vista, Generate Hope, Community Resource Center, Doors of Change, Elizabeth Hospice, Got Your Back, and Advocates for Classical Music. The donations were made on Giving Tuesday, which means most were matched thereby doubling their amount and impact, the news release stated.

Thanks to Saint Helen Philoptochos Society, all gifts to ElderHelp now through Dec. 31 will be matched up to $25,000. Since 1973, ElderHelp of San Diego has provided services, information, and support to senior citizens who often have limited resources to live independently with dignity in their own homes.

Saint Helen Philoptochos, a local chapter of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, is the philanthropic ministry of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff-by- the-Sea. They recently marked 44 years of “Philanthropy, Fellowship, and Faith in Action”. Philoptochos means friends of the poor and needy. Its mission is to help the poor, the imprisoned, the destitute, the hungry, the aged, and victims of disaster locally, nationally, and internationally.

This local chapter is part of the National Ladies Philoptochos Society of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, founded in 1931. It is comprised of over 400 chapters with more than 26,000 members. It is one of the largest Christian women’s organizations in the nation.

For additional information contact Connie Fellios, president of Saint Helen Philoptochos, at st.helen.cardiff@gmail.com or visit the website: www.stsconstantinehelen.com/st-helen- philoptochos