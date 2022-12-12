Hydration Room to expand San Diego footprint

After opening in Encinitas last September, vitamin IV and injection therapy clinic Hydration Room is looking to expand its presence in San Diego.

“We’re a growing brand,” said Shaun Hayward, director of business development at Hydration Room. “We started seven years ago. We help anything from chronic illnesses to cold and flu to fitness enthusiasts, pro athletes, and then we also help with executives. Energy, immune support, gut health, there are all these different things that vitamin IV therapy can help with.”

Hydration Room, founded by Brett Florie, opened in Newport Beach in 2014. Florie has D.O. (osteopathic) and M.D. (allopathic) degrees, as well as a master’s degree in biomedical sciences that he earned prior to medical school. He earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Southern California, where he also completed his residency training in the field of anesthesiology.

After developing a vitamin IV for his wife to help with her migraines, Florie realized he could use vitamin IV and injection therapy to help patients of all walks of life who have a wide array of needs.

“We are excited to continue our expansion into San Diego County with our second location right here in Encinitas,” Florie said in a statement. “With now 20 locations across Southern California, we can continue our mission of keeping patients healthy throughout the year with our innovative vitamin IV and injection therapies.”

Hayward added, “We’re just trying to keep everybody healthy. We’ve expanded exponentially in the past seven years, we’ve seen over 80,000 patients at our clinics since 2015.”

With the winter season approaching and everyday illnesses such as cold and flu on the rise, one of Hydration Room’s top IV therapies is a cold and flu immunity boost that can also relieve aches and pains. Other types of IV therapy help with preventing dehydration, improving skin health, boosting metabolism, relieving stress and other health-related issues.

“We service people that are 18 years old, upward to 90-year-old patients,” Hayward said. “There are patients coming to us who are severely dehydrated, older patients. We have 40- to 50-year-olds that are running around and we have 30-year-olds with kids at home that bring home everything from preschool and elementary school, and they’re just trying to keep their immune systems up. From young to old, we service all different types of people.”

Other possible locations that Hydration Room will consider to expand its San Diego footprint include Del Mar, Oceanside, Carlsbad and downtown San Diego. The goal is to have five to six locations by the end of next year. In addition to two San Diego locations so far, Hydration Room currently has multiple locations throughout Los Angeles and Orange County

“We want to be the walk-in health clinic for San Diego patients, since we already are in Orange County,” Hayward said.

Hydration Room is located at 127 N. El Camino Real, Suite B, in Encinitas Village. Another San Diego location is open at 7863 Girard Ave., Suite 112, in La Jolla. Online booking is available at hydrationroom.com or by calling 760-704-8650.

