Assistance League supplies new computers to Seeds of Hope Academy

In the spirit of community philanthropy, the Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito (ALRSD) partnered this holiday season with the Seeds of Hope Academy in Encinitas, and donated four laptop computers and a printer. Seeds of Hope Academy (seedsofhopesd.org) seeks to address the specific needs of students in the refugee community by offering individualized education to help them academically, build their confidence, and give them opportunities and experiences to help prepare them for their future.

ALRSD is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization working to transform the lives of children and adults through community programs. ALRSD raises funds through its Thrift Shop at 1542 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. To learn more about ALRSD, visit ALRSD.org.